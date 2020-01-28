Photo Capturing A Father Praying Over His Newborn Son Has Taken The Internet By Storm | God TV

Get Daily Inspiration Sign up for the GOD TV newsletter and receive a free gift! Leave this field empty if you're human:

A photo capturing the sweet moment of a father praying over his newborn son has taken the internet by storm!

Victor Calmon became a dad for the first time when his wife gave birth to their first son Ivan in July 2018. Moments after Ivan’s birth, the first time dad was filled with fear as he entered this new chapter of his life.

“I saw myself at the center of a complicated situation, you know, and everything was new to me, and incredible fear came over me. Now, I wouldn’t be worrying just about me anymore; I had this new life to take care of,” Victor said in an interview.

Instead of being overwhelmed by fear, the 33-year-old father knelt down beside his son and prayed.

“So I got over my embarrassment and just knelt down and talked to God,” he added. “I asked him to help me mature, to become a better man, a good father, a good husband. And to increase my desire to grow and work so that my child might not lack anything.”

Victor posted on Instagram sharing about the memorable moment.

“That moment when it hits you like a ton of bricks and your hands are shaking because you suddenly discover your purpose and the reason you’re in this world. To God, I say, ‘Thank you,’ to my wife I say, ‘I love you,’ and to my son, I say, ‘Welcome,’” Victor wrote in his caption.

Victor and Ivan’s photo reminds us that parenthood is a beautiful part of life. All it takes to be a good parent is to trust in the Lord!

